Noel Clarke’s Female Co-Star Calls His Sexual Misconduct ‘U.K. Film Industry’s Best Kept Secret’

Several actresses who share screen with the ‘Bulletproof’ actor show support for Noel’s alleged victims and call him ‘sexual predator’ following misconduct allegations.

Noel Clarke‘s “Bulletproof” co-stars have shown their support for the women making sex allegations against him with one calling the claims the “UK film industry’s best kept secret in years.”

Clarke’s “Bulletproof” co-star Mandeep Dhillon, 30, said it was “about f****** time” while actress Christina Chong, who also appeared in the show, said she “took the words right out of my mouth” as the actresses addressed the abuse claims on Twitter.

And Clarke’s co-star on ITV show “Viewpoint“, Alexandra Roach, also broke her silence, to say she “sees, hears and believes” women of sexual crimes and does not want to work with “sexual predators.”

It comes after a Guardian article published on Thursday (29Apr21) alleged Clarke has groped, harassed, and abused more than 20 women who knew him professionally.

Clarke has now apologised for any wrong doing – but vehemently denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

Chong who shared the Guardian article on Twitter, alleged the claims have been the “UK film industry’s best kept secret for years.”

She wrote, “If in doubt, trust me, it’s true. Why would 20 women put themselves through reliving their traumas to bring down an actor who isn’t even a household name? He’s a sexual predator #stoppable.”

Both Dhillon and Chong later posted identical messages to their social media accounts, reading, “We stand by the women sexually harassed by Noel Clarke #stoppable #timesup #metoo.”