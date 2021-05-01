Nightlife comes to the metaverse as Decentral Games opens Atari Casino By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Virtual land governance DAO Decentral Games is continuing to expand into the metaverse nightlife space with the launch of an Atari-branded casino.

The casino will be the third such gambling establishment for the DAO, which purchases land in virtual worlds like Decentraland and opens digital businesses. Using brand assets from Atari, the provably-fair games are designed to be “nostalgia-inducting,” per a press release from Decentral Games.