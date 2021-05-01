New on Netflix in May 2021: Every movie and TV show being added

May is the busiest month of the year so far for Netflix.

A slew of original titles are set to be released over the coming four weeks, hoping to keep users on their sofas despite the approaching summer.

These include a brand new season of the now Aziz Ansari-less Master of None, the final season of Castlevania and Zack Snyder’s action zombie thriller Army of the Dead.

Meanwhile, Amy Adams’s long-delayed mystery drama,The Woman in the Window, is guaranteed to become the streaming service’s next big hit.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in May below.

Original Titles

TV

TBC

Halston

Master of None season three

4 May

Selena: The Series season two

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’ shifts focus to Denise (Lena Waithe) in season three (Netflix)

5 May

The Circle USA season two finale

Lava Ka Dhaava

6 May

And Tomorrow the Entire World

7 May

The Circle USA – The Afterparty

Girl from Nowhere season two

Jupiter’s Legacy

8 May

Mine (new episodes weekly)

12 May

Dance of the Forty One

The Upshaws

The adaptation of Mark Millar’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ arrives on Netflix in May (Netflix)

13 May

Castlevania season four

14 May

Haunted season three

Love, Death & Robots season two

Move to Heaven

19 May

Who Killed Sara? season two

20 May

Special season two

21 May

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season three

The Neighbor season two

‘Castlevania’ returns for its fourth and final season this month (Netflix)

28 May

Lucifer season 5B

The Kominsky Method season three

Movies

7 May

Milestone

Monster

9 May

Super Me

12 May

Oxygen

14 May

Ferry

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

Amy Adams heads up Joe Wright’s long-delayed ‘The Woman in the Window’ (Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix Inc. )

18 May

Sardar Ka Grandson

21 May

Army of the Dead

26 May

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

Ghost Lab

Documentary

5 May

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

11 May

Money, Explained

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ impressed many upon its release (Netflix)

Kids

4 May

Giant Jack season two

Trash Truck season two

Anime

27 May

Eden

Licenced Titles

TV

1 May

Below Deck

3 May

Colony season three

4 May

StartUp seasons one to three

6 May

American Idol 2021

11 May

Motherland season two

14 May

The Mystic River

18 May

SWAT (multiple seasons)

New episode of BBC sitcom ‘Motherland’ comes to Netflix this month (BBC/Delightful Pictures/Merman)

Movies

TBC

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bridesmaids

Candyman

Cape Fear

8 Mile

Inglourious Basterds

Gladiator

Jason Bourne

Jaws

Les Misérables

Serenity

Shark Tale

Tremors

Zero Dark Thirty

Russell Crowe in ‘Gladiator’ (Dreamworks/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock)

1 May

Eagle Eye

The Fourth Kind

The Italian Job (2003)

Premonition

Resident Evil: Degeneration

School of Rock

Tamara Drewe

6 May

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory

7 May

Men in Black: International

The Secret Life of Pets 2

10 May

The Corrupted

Deadly Switch

It Is Never Too Late

The Last Adventure

The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom

12 May

Brightburn

14 May

Ma

Octavia Spencer takes a rare horror turn in ‘Ma’ (Universal Pictures)

15 May

Love or Money

16 May

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Dad’s Army

Highlander

The Doors

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

20 May

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 May

Strain

25 May

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (Marvel Studios)

Documentary

13 May

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

14 May

Alma Matters

19 May

The Last Days

20 May

Hating Peter Tatchell

22 May

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Kids

5 May

Upin & Ipin season 11

Anime

14 May

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

15 May

Bakugan Armoured Alliance

Beyblade Burst Rise

Kuroko’s Basketball season two