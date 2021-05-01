Microsoft Office helps professionals enhance productivity & efficiency

Ever-evolving programs are designed to keep up with our ever-changing world
When the very first word processing program came out back in the late 1970s, we thought we had died and gone to heaven. Electric Pencil PC boasted innovative ideas such as find and replace, on-screen print preview, automatic file backup, auto-correct and so much more. Fully menu-driven, it set the standard of the day, dominating the market until other developers started to get in on the action. Fast forward 50 years, and more than 400-word processing packages later, and Microsoft 365 is the frontrunner not only in word processing, but in spreadsheets, slide presentations, email and a plethora of other tools that make life in the office run more proficiently, and a whole lot quicker.
Used by over a million companies worldwide, MS Office is also winning the cloud war. Its users make up over half of the 81 per cent of total organizations that have made the shift to cloud services. And that majority has good reason. Ever evolving and conforming with the times, MS Office has introduced new enhancements, functionalities and tools to help boost productivity and increase efficiency. For example, while Microsoft Teams was initially introduced in 2017, the onset of the pandemic has been an impetus to step up the capabilities of what the program can do in order to accommodate the virtual working world.
Of course, now the onus is on us to keep up. None of this does us any good if we don't realize the software's full potential.