Mario Lopez Hopes to Face Off Bad Bunny as He’s In Talks for Wrestling Debut

U.S. TV veteran Mario Lopez is in talks to live out his childhood wrestling dreams with the WWE.

The “Saved by the Bell” star, who was a wrestler in high school and has long been a fan of the sport, has admitted the company bosses have approached him about working together.

Speaking to the WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on his “On With Mario Lopez” podcast, he said, “They’re trying to get me to do something in the ring. For my kids, I think I wanna do it, get in there as a storyline.”

“I’m almost gonna be 48, I’m in pretty good shape though, and athletic. Any suggestions, any advice I need to know when I get in there? By the way, I grew up wrestling too!”

Jerry confessed he’d seen the 47 year old’s social media videos and encouraged him to make the most of the opportunity.

“It’s something that… if it’s been a bucket list or lifelong dream to get in the ring and do something with the WWE superstars, I would definitely say go for it,” he said. “Trust me, they love interaction with superstars like yourself. They would welcome you with open arms and treat you graciously… Did you just see the deal they did with Bad Bunny?”

Grammy Award-winning singer Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month as he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

“I wanna wrestle Bad Bunny!” Lopez laughed. “I wanna body slam and suplex Bad Bunny!”