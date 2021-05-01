Lionel Richie Recalls Turning the Table When He’s Turned Away at Mercedes Dealership

WENN

The ‘American Idol’ judge remembers ‘dropping the mic’ when an employee at a Mercedes dealership told him to leave when he dropped by to buy six new cars.

Lionel Richie was asked to leave a Mercedes dealership after first striking it big, just before picking up six new cars.

The singer and his Commodores bandmates decided to spend their first big paycheque on six brand new luxury motors and Richie went off to purchase them.

“I went down to the Mercedes dealership in Montgomery, Alabama and the guy looked at me and… no one gave me any attention at all – here I am with (an) Afro and bellbottoms,” the “American Idol” judge told “Watch What Happens Live“.

“No one was looking at me. And finally the guy came over to me and said, ‘Son, if you’re not gonna buy anything, I’m gonna have to ask you to leave.’ ”

“I said, ‘Oh yes, I would like to buy something… I’d like to buy six Mercedes in the following colours.’ I dropped the mic.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie fears he’ll go to his grave with one major regret – never performing “Endless Love” with Diana Ross since the Oscars in 1981.

The hit duet started out as an instrumental for the Franco Zeffirelli romance and snowballed into a summer hit that spent nine weeks at the top of the U.S. charts, but the track was hurriedly recorded in Canada, in between Ross concerts, and the two former Motown superstars only ever performed it once – at the Academy Awards – before the song lost to “Arthur’s Theme” by Christopher Cross.

“From that time on that stage to the present day, we have never stood together onstage… either I was on tour, she was on tour, she was in this part of the world, I was in that part of the world; we could never get our schedules together.”

“That’s one of the things I miss about my entire career.”