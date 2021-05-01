Lena Headey Added to ‘White House Plumbers’, J.K. Simmons Signed on for ‘Lightyears’

WENN

The ‘Game of Thrones’ alum joins Woody Harrelson in HBO’s true-story Watergate show while the ‘Whiplash’ actor replaces Ed O’Neill in Amazon’s new drama series.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Lena Headey has been cast as Woody Harrelson‘s TV wife in a new series surrounding the Watergate scandal, which ended Richard Nixon‘s U.S. presidency in 1974.

The “Game of Thrones” star will play Dorothy Hunt, an active CIA asset and mother-of-four in “The White House Plumbers“, which will be based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book “Integrity”, which followed the events that led to the impeachment of Nixon.

Harrelson was previously cast as E. Howard Hunt, opposite Justin Theroux as fellow Watergate mastermind G. Gordon Liddy, while Domhnall Gleeson will portray White House Counsel John Dean.

The limited five-part series, created by “Veep” ‘s Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and directed by David Mandel, is being developed for U.S. network HBO.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons has stepped in to replace Ed O’Neill as Sissy Spacek‘s husband in Amazon’s new drama series “Lightyears“.

Former “Modern Family” star O’Neill was forced to exit the series for family reasons.

In “Lightyears”, Simmons and Spacek will play Franklin and Irene York, who discover a portal to a deserted planet in their backyard.

It’s Simmons’ latest sign-on for Amazon in recent months – he will also star alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi thriller “The Tomorrow War“. Simmons also voices a character on the new Prime Video animated series “Invincible“.