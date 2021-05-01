Kristen Stewart to Front ‘Crimes of the Future’, Selena Gomez to Lead ‘Spiral’

WENN

The former ‘Twilight’ actress is set to play one of the major characters in sci-fi thriller ‘Crimes of the Future’ while the Disney alum is signed on for psychological thriller ‘Spiral’.

Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart will star in “Crimes of the Future” together.

The two actors have signed up to appear in David Cronenberg‘s upcoming sci-fi thriller, which tells the story of a popular performance artist whose act involves growing new organs in his body.

According to Deadline, the film is set in a distant future where humans have evolved beyond their “natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological make-up” and so Saul Tenser embraces having Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new organs in his body, with the removal of such body parts becoming a gruesome new kind of theatre – which as well as attracting a group of fans also catches the attention of the government.

David said in a statement, “I have unfinished business with the future.”

As well as Viggo and Kristen, Lea Seydoux and Scott Speedman have also signed up for the project.

The movie – which will start shooting in Greece – marks the first time the director has worked with Viggo in a decade since they last teamed up on 2011 film “A Dangerous Method“. They also made “A History of Violence and Eastern Promises” together too.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is to star in “Spiral“.

The actress will lead the cast of the psychological thriller which will be directed by Petra Collins.

Picturestart is on board to produce the movie with Drake involved as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Matthew Budman and Sumaiya Kaveh are producing through their Forest Hill Entertainment banner.

Adel Nur, who has also collaborated with Drake on the TV series “Euphoria“, will also executive produce.

The plot follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to quite literally fall apart. Phoebe Fisher has penned the latest draft of the script while a previous version was written by Petra and Melissa Broder.