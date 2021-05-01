Jay-Z Sells His Streaming Service Tidal to Jack Dorsey for $350 Million

WENN

The ’99 Problems’ hitmaker reportedly receives $350 million from the Twitter boss as he sold his streaming service to the company owned by the social media mogul.

Jay-Z has completed the sale of his streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s financial services company, Square.

The rap mogul launched the concept six years ago with a star-studded media event featuring his wife Beyonce, Madonna, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West, and now insiders claim he has sold the majority of the company for $350 million (£253 million).

The deal went down on Friday morning (30Apr21), according to TMZ.

Twitter co-founder Jack announced he was planning to buy Tidal from pal Jay-Z in March (21).

Square picks up 80 per cent of the ownership of Tidal, along with licensing deals with the major record labels and all the artists/owners will remain with the company too.

JAY-Z and his Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez will reportedly help the new owners run Tidal.

The rap mogul and the Twitter boss have also teamed up to fund bitcoin development in cash-strapped countries like Africa and India.

Founded in 2009, bitcoin is the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency. Proponents favour the digital currency because it works without the use of banks and governments.

