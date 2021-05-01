Impact of crypto still years out, T. Rowe Price’s head says By Cointelegraph

Impact of crypto still years out, T. Rowe Price’s head says
Although the crypto space has been around for more than a decade, William Stromberg, CEO of mainstream investment management outfit T. Rowe Price, thinks the asset class is still finding its sea legs.
“It’s early days,” Stromberg told the Baltimore Business Journal in an interview when asked if “T. Rowe Price will ever start investing in cryptocurrencies.”
