Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return By Reuters



© Reuters. NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets



Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball (NYSE:) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported.

The Rookie of the Year candidate has been out since March 20 with a fractured right wrist. He underwent surgery on March 23 and was cleared to resume basketball activities on April 19.

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has played in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. After moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 1, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 21 games.

Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March. He became the first player in the past 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break.

ESPN reported that guard Malik Monk also plans to return on Saturday. Monk, 23, is averaging 13.1 points in 32 games this season but has been out since April 1 with a sprained right ankle.

The Hornets (30-32) enter Saturday’s contest in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

–Field Level Media