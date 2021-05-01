Helen McCrory’s Friends Only Knew Her Cancer Battle Days Before Her Death

WENN

According to co-star David Harewood, Damian Lewis only reveals his wife’s secret struggle with cancer to their friends, days before the actress passed away.

AceShowbiz –

Helen McCrory‘s friends only discovered the star’s cancer diagnosis days before her death.

The “Peaky Blinders” actress passed away last month at the age of 52 after a secret battle with cancer and British actor David Harewood – who worked with Helen’s husband Damian Lewis on the show “Homeland” – has revealed he and many others only found out about her illness recently.

“Damian got in touch a couple of days before the news broke, he let us all know. It was all very, very upsetting,” he told The Daily Mirror newspaper. “Nobody knew. None of us knew what she was battling. It was shocking and unbelievably sad.”

“Damian did such a tremendous job in publicly handling all that. My heart goes out to him and to their two young children.”

The “Billions” star – with whom Helen had two children, 14-year-old Manon and 13-year-old Gulliver – confirmed the news of her passing last month.

He said, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”