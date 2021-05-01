Golf-China’s Lin surges to lead at Women’s World Championship By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open – First Round

(Reuters) – China’s Lin Xiyu carded a superb round of five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia’s Hannah Green and South Korea’s Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies – including three in the last four holes – took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Former world number one Park, the overnight joint-leader, dropped one spot to be tied for second following a disappointing effort after the turn where the 2015 and 2017 champion had two bogeys before a double-bogey on the 16th for a round of 70.

She was alongside the steady Green, whose second consecutive round of 66 kept her in contention for only a third victory on the LPGA Tour.

The leading trio were followed by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez in fourth and a group of three players sharing fifth place – Chun In-gee, Lydia Ko and Ryu So-yeon.

South Korea’s Park Hee-young, who shared top spot heading into the third round, slipped to tied-21st after her game went off the rails on the back nine for a round of 79.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was tied 11th with British Open champion Sophia Popov after a round of 68.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR