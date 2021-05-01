Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The NBA’s Biggest Personality

The “Greek Freak” never fails to entertain.
Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 26-year-old NBA Star and MVP.
1.
The Greek native Giannis’ adventures in the States continue to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
3.
Thoughts on the Greek Freak being “Team Cool Ranch?”
9.
His Trey Songz joke bombs, and the reactions from his teammates are priceless.
14.
And most importantly…his sick dance moves:
No question, Giannis has been one of the most fun players to watch in the NBA, and hopefully he never loses that fun-loving spirit.
What’s your favorite Giannis moment? Comment below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!