Forget Fed and ECB, the Great Policy Unwind Is Already Underway

(Bloomberg) — The market’s obsession over when the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will start to cut bond purchases may be missing the point: the move is already underway among a growing number of their peers.

Bank of Canada has made the latest move, saying last week it would lower asset purchases due to the stronger-than-expected economic recovery. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has also been buying fewer bonds, though it has yet to make any official announcement.

The process may gather pace next week, with the Bank of England tipped by analysts to announce a similar move to reduce stimulus at its next policy meeting.

Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues will announce some form of tapering on May 6, according to Bank of America Corp., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and NatWest Markets Plc. Swaps are pricing in about 40 basis points of rate hikes by the end of 2023, double the level of March.

The BOE will cut bond buying to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) a week from 4.4 billion pounds, and endorse increasing rate-hike expectations, according to Bank of America. Mizuho expects a reduction to about 3 billion pounds a week, while Natwest Markets predicts a cut to 14.5 billion pounds a month.

Morgan Stanley is also projecting a BOE pivot toward lower stimulus, though it only expects a reduction in purchases to take place in August.

While the focus of many traders is likely to stay on the Fed and ECB — and their determined dovishness — the move away from stimulus is gaining momentum elsewhere, and is already starting to seem irresistible.

