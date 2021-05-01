Fidelity launches institutional cryptocurrency analytics platform Sherlock By Cointelegraph

Fidelity launches institutional cryptocurrency analytics platform Sherlock
Asset management giant Fidelity is delving deeper into the digital asset space with the announcement of its analytics platform called Sherlock.
In an announcement on Thursday, Fidelity Investments, which has $10 trillion assets under management, unveiled a digital assets data and analytics solution to assist institutional investors and fund managers.
