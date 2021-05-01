Ethernity to Partner With Muhammad Ali Enterprises for NFT By CoinQuora



Ethernity to Partner With Muhammad Ali Enterprises for NFT



Muhammad Ali Enterprises partners with Ethernity Chain to eternalize Ali’s legacy.

The Muhammad Ali Collection partners with Raf Grasseti, a digital NFT sculptor.

The auction begins on May 1 at noon EDT, exclusive at Ethernity’s website.

On Friday, Muhammad Ali Enterprise (MAE) and Ethernity Chain announced “The Muhammad Ali Collection”. In fact, this is in partnership with Raf Grassetti, one of the notable digital sculptors in the non-fungible token (NFT) community.

We are thrilled to partner with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Raf Grassetti on The Muhammad Ali Collection. Ali had a lifelong mission to help those in need and our mission at Ethernity is to focus on charitable causes with our groundbreaking project.

said Nick Rose, CEO and Founder of Ethernity Chain.

Meanwhile, Grassetti is honored and privileged to use his craft and work. He added that for …

