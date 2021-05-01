Ethernity to Partner With Muhammad Ali Enterprises for NFT By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Ethernity to Partner With Muhammad Ali Enterprises for NFT
  • Muhammad Ali Enterprises partners with Ethernity Chain to eternalize Ali’s legacy.
  • The Muhammad Ali Collection partners with Raf Grasseti, a digital NFT sculptor.
  • The auction begins on May 1 at noon EDT, exclusive at Ethernity’s website.

On Friday, Muhammad Ali Enterprise (MAE) and Ethernity Chain announced “The Muhammad Ali Collection”. In fact, this is in partnership with Raf Grassetti, one of the notable digital sculptors in the non-fungible token (NFT) community.

We are thrilled to partner with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Raf Grassetti on The Muhammad Ali Collection. Ali had a lifelong mission to help those in need and our mission at Ethernity is to focus on charitable causes with our groundbreaking project.

said Nick Rose, CEO and Founder of Ethernity Chain.

Meanwhile, Grassetti is honored and privileged to use his craft and work. He added that for …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR