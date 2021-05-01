ETH and BNB Hit New All-Time Highs By CoinQuora



ETH and BNB Hit New All-Time Highs



ETH and BNB reached new all-time highs on Saturday, May 1st.

BTC’s market cap fell below 50% for the first time since August 2018.

The news comes in the wake of a crypto market recovery.

Binance Coin and hit new all-time highs on Saturday as the crypto market recovers from its recent dip in prices of most major currencies.

On Saturday, May 1st, 2021, ETH and BNB price reached a high of $2,862.47 and $641.86 respectively. As such, both the 2nd and 3rd ranked currencies reached their all-time highs today. This news comes in the wake of a market recovery for the crypto sector.

As most currencies had taken a hit over the past few weeks, crypto traders are enthusiastic about this value rise. It is also paired with Bitcoin’s market cap falling below 50% for the first time since August 2018.

However, BTC buyers may not give up hope just yet, as the coin is also on its recovery trend. It has risen back to a high of $58,276 for the first t…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora