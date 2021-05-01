England’s central bank moves ahead with CBDC with 7 job postings By Cointelegraph

The United Kingdom’s central bank, the Bank of England, or BoE, still maintains that it is unsure on a path forward regarding a central bank digital currency, although the entity is looking to hire at least seven CBDC-related job positions.

The job listings recently surfaced on the BoE’s job posting website. One such position searches for a “Stakeholder Analyst – Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).”