Elon Musk, DOGE market maker? Meme currency pumps as SNL skit looms By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk, DOGE market maker? Meme currency pumps as SNL skit looms
DOGE is set to make its pop culture debut.
As a weeklong pump carries the meme cryptocurrency up 12% on the daily to $.33 and a staggering 43.8% higher on a 7-day basis, some are now speculating the rally could be fueled perhaps in part by a social media tease from billionaire Elon Musk that he’ll be participating in a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “The Dogefather.”
