Crypto Exchange Hotbit Hacked With 2M Users Affected By CoinQuora



Crypto Exchange Hotbit Hacked With 2M Users Affected



Hotbit, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced they were hacked.

The cyberattack happened around 08:00 PM UTC on April 29, 2021.

This incident has led to system paralysis and will take 7-14 days to recover.

Hotbit, a cryptocurrency exchange with 2 million users all over the world, has suffered a serious cyberattack this April 29. The system hacking led to a paralyzation of many basic services. As a result, the platform has shut down for the time being.

On Friday, Hotbit announced,

Hotbit Team has shut down all services for inspection and restoration immediately.

The cyberattack took place around 08:00 PM UTC on April 29, 2021. Further, the announcement says the attackers also tried to hack into Hotbit’s wallets. Luckily, the risk control system identified and stopped the attempt.

In other news, the exchange says they are on the verge of surpassing 2 million registered users. Also, it has a huge servic…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora