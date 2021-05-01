Climate finance targets top agenda for this week’s G7 meetings By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Targets for climate finance and girls’ education will top the agenda at a meeting this week of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies, this year’s chair Britain said on Sunday.

The London summit will be the first attended in person by G7 foreign ministers for two years. Britain has also invited representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guests for some of the meetings.

“We’ll be taking action to ensure fair access to vaccines around the world, setting global girls’ education targets, agreeing ambitious action on climate change and developing new measures to prevent famine,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Raab will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, when they will talk about trade, China, Afghanistan and Iran, the British government said.

He will also host the Japanese and Indian foreign ministers at his country residence later in the week.

