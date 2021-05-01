Cher and Viola Davis Pay Tribute to Late Co-Star Olympia Dukakis

WENN/YouTube

Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the ‘Moonstruck’ actress after the Oscar-winning winner passed away at the age of 89 at her home in New York City.

AceShowbiz –

Cher is leading tributes to her “Moonstruck” co-star Olympia Dukakis, following the news of the 89 year old’s death on Saturday (01May21).

The pop superstar and actress, who played the daughter of Dukakis’ character in the film, revealed she last spoke to Olympia recently.

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We (laughed) ALL The Time (sic)… I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One.”

Viola Davis, who co-starred with Dukakis in 1998’s “The Pentagon Wars” called her “the consummate actor” and “a joy to work with”, while “This Is Spinal Tap” star Michael McKean called Dukakis a “great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre,” adding, “She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor.”

There were also tributes from actor Bradley Whitford, Betty Buckley, Diane Warren, Alex Winter, and officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who released a statement, which read, “Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in Steel Magnolias, Tales of the City and Moonstruck, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed.”

George Takei added a tribute on Twitter as well, “Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia.”