Channing Tatum Asks Judge to Set Trial Date to Settle Financial Details With Ex-Wife

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor is keen to wrap up his divorce with former wife Jenna Dewan by settling the financial details including the child support of their young daughter Everly.

Channing Tatum has asked a judge to set a trial date to settle the financial terms of his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The “Magic Mike” actor finalised his divorce from Dewan in 2019, but the former couple is still yet to come to an agreement over some financial details, including the terms of child support payments for the pair’s seven-year-old daughter Everly.

According to E! News, Channing filed a request last week (ends23Apr21) for a judge to set a trial date, which his legal team say should take around five days to complete.

The actor has reportedly made the request over “issues” pertaining to “dissolution, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, division of some property, and reimbursements and credits.”

Since their split, both Channing and Jenna have found love with other people – Jenna became engaged to Steve Kazee, the father of her 13-month-old son, Callum, while Channing enjoyed a relationship with pop star Jessie J before they split for good last year (20).

In a recent interview, Channing Tatum offered advice to fellow fathers. “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are,” he said. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” he recalled.

“I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair,” he continued. “But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”