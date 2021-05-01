Cardano-Ethiopia Deal All Over New York Times Homepage By CoinQuora



Cardano-Ethiopia Deal All Over New York Times Homepage



Cardano-Ethiopia partnership all over New York Times’ news homepage.

IOG and Ethiopian Education Ministry partner to build blockchain identification system

The partnership will be the largest blockchain deployment ever.

Cardano’s IOG and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education partnership is by far the biggest blockchain collab in the industry’s history. Now, it’s taking over the New York Times homepage.

The partnership is receiving a lot of attention. This is because there are a very large number of people who can stand to benefit from it. The move marks a great milestone not just for but for the crypto and blockchain sector itself. Not just this but it also shows the actualization of blockchain’s value and using it for its true purpose.

Also, it is important to note that this update caught the attention of a huge media news giant, boosting the ecosystem. Additionally, it vouches for the fact that giant institutions are now moving in to support develop…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora