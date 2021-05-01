Canucks F Jake Virtanen on leave amid investigation By Reuters

The Vancover Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen. Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the team said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter. “We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information.”

Virtanen, 24, was not on the ice for the team’s skate ahead of Saturday’s game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In an interview with Glacier Media, a woman who has requested anonymity said the alleged incident with Virtanen occurred at a Vancouver hotel in September 2017. The woman said she has contacted the police, but no charges have been filed, per the report.

Virtanen, a first-round draft pick (sixth overall) by the Canucks in 2014, has five goals in 38 games this season. He has 100 points (55 goals, 45 assists) in 317 career games with Vancouver.

