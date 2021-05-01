Bruce Dickinson to Co-Write Film About Siege of Sarajevo Concert with ‘Anvil’ Director

WENN/Hein Hartmann

The Iron Maiden frontman admits that ‘crafting a story to bring the emotions, madness, tragedy and triumph to the screen is no easy task,’ while his collaborator Sacha Gervasi shares their goal with the movie.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is teaming up with “My Dinner With Herve” filmmaker Sacha Gervasi to co-write a screenplay about the rock concert he headlined during the Siege of Sarajevo in 1994.

The rocker and his band, Skunkworks, were smuggled into the city by United Nations officials to play a concert as the Bosnian war raged around them.

The gig was captured for the documentary “Scream for Me Sarajevo”, which also covered the siege – the longest in modern history, lasting over 1,420 days and resulting in the deaths of over 11,000 people.

Dickinson was later awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Sarajevo for his bravery.

Announcing the new film this week (ends April 30), Bruce said, “The few incredible days I spent in Sarajevo with my solo band pre-Christmas in 1994 were some of the most intense of my life.”

“Crafting a story to bring the emotions, madness, tragedy and triumph to the screen is no easy task. My own journey was as a long haired heavy metal singer driving through firefights into a city that had been under siege longer than Stalingrad. Mine was not, of course, the only journey taken on that day, and afterwards, at home in London, I left behind in Sarajevo travelling companions on the road of life. This movie is actually dedicated to their story, not mine.”

Gervasi added, “The real story of the kids and local musicians who attended that show is as poignant as it is inspiring. Many of them didn’t make it. As Bruce has already said, we hope this film will be a tribute to them.”