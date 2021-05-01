BNY Mellon fund laments it should have bought Bitcoin, not gold By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

BNY Mellon fund laments it should have bought Bitcoin, not gold

U.S.-based financial institution BNY Mellon (NYSE:), the world’s largest custodian bank and asset servicing company, states that the recent performance of one of its exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, was significantly impacted by its lack of exposure to companies investing in .

The BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund (DSCVX) gained 35% from September 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the Index — which produced roughly 41.7% over the same period.

MSTR/USD since August 2020: TradingView