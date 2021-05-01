Billy Porter Struggling to Say Goodbye to ‘Pose’ Because the Show ‘Healed’ Him

FX Networks

The ‘Kinky Boots’ star describes the cancellation of his hit television show as ‘bittersweet’ because he found starring on the groundbreaking series very healing for him.

Actor Billy Porter is struggling to say goodbye to his hit show “Pose” because it really healed him.

The groundbreaking programme, created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s husband Brad Falchuk, is set amid New York City’s gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene and shot the flamboyant entertainer, who played Pray Tell, to stardom.

As the Emmy winner prepares for the launch of Pose’s third and final season, Billy admits he will always consider the show “a gift” because he was able to “heal” while making it.

“It’s bittersweet,” he shares of bidding farewell to “Pose”, “but I will say what a gift it has been, as a person who lived through the AIDS crisis and made it to the other side, to be able to go back and revisit that time, and in this new pandemic time remind the world that there is hope, there is joy, that there is love, and if we can just come together and get to the other side, it’s going to be OK.”

“There’s a healing inside of this season I think that the world is ready to receive and I’m just so grateful… to be called to tell this particular story,” he continues on America’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan“.

“It has been life-changing… I think, you know, it’s about closing one chapter and the rebirth of me personally, Billy. You know, I’ve been able to grow through Pray Tell, I’ve been able to heal through the character of Pray Tell, and Pose in general.”

“And I’m ready to embrace now telling a different story, moving forward as Billy, so I’m really, really, truly grateful for this…”

“I’m ready for all of the good things,” adds the star.

The final season of “Pose” debuts on America’s FX network on 2 May.