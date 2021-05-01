Berkshire operating profit rises, buys back more stock By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
(Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%, and that it extended its recent aggressive stock repurchases by buying back $6.6 billion of its own stock.
Operating profit increased to $7.02 billion, from $5.87 billion a year earlier.
Berkshire also reported net income of $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per Class A share, compared with a net loss of $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.