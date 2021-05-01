Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE:) reported on Saturday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) B announced earnings per share of $5.09 on revenue of $64.60B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $63.41B.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.98% from its 52 week high of $277.68 set on April 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.32% from the start of the year.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares lost 0.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Berkshire Hathaway B follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Berkshire Hathaway B’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

Mastercard had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.16B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $4B.

