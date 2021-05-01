Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE:) reported on Saturday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) B announced earnings per share of $5.09 on revenue of $64.60B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $63.41B.
Berkshire Hathaway B shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.98% from its 52 week high of $277.68 set on April 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.32% from the start of the year.
Berkshire Hathaway B shares lost 0.02% in after-hours trade following the report.
Berkshire Hathaway B follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Berkshire Hathaway B’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.
Mastercard had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $4.16B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $4B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.