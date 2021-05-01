Berkshire defends $8 bln Texas power proposal to combat blackouts

Article content

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday defended its $8 billion proposal to build natural gas plants in Texas to help reduce the threat of devastating blackouts such as those in February.

“When you look at the power sector (in Texas), it fundamentally let the citizens down,” Greg Abel, a Berkshire vice chairman and previously chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, said at the conglomerate’s annual shareholder meeting.

“We’ve gone to Texas with what we believe is a good solution,” he added. “The health and welfare of Texas was at risk, and we needed to effectively have an insurance policy in place for them.”

Berkshire in March proposed building 10 natural gas-powered plants that would supplement the capacity of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which provides electricity to most of the state, and provide backup power in emergencies.

But the proposal reportedly contemplates guaranteed payments to Berkshire, upsetting the deregulated pricing model for Texas’ power market.

The Dallas Morning News said Berkshire is proposing a guaranteed 9.3% rate of return. Berkshire has declined to comment.

Starwood Energy Group, the investment firm, last month proposed its own competing $8 billion plan to build 11 natural gas pants in Texas.