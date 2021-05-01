Avs blank Sharks in Philipp Grubauer’s return By Reuters



Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his return to action, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night in Denver.

Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist each for the Avalanche, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

Colorado played most of the game with five defensemen and then went down to four in the third. Ryan Graves took an elbow to the head in the first period and did not return with what the Avalanche said was an upper-body injury. Samuel Girard left in the third period after going into the boards.

Martin Jones had 33 saves for San Jose.

Grubauer missed five games after being put on the health and safety protocol list but returned to record his sixth shutout of the season and the 17th of his career.

Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 0

John Hayden, Michael Bunting and Christian Fischer provided the goals and Adin Hill recorded a shutout as host Arizona kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a victory over visiting Vegas.

Hill made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season — and third of his career — and the Coyotes pulled themselves three points back of the St. Louis Blues in the chase for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division.

Goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights, who saw their franchise-record, 10-game winning streak end.

Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Nick Suzuki scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, as host Montreal rallied to beat Winnipeg.

Artturi Lehkonen, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli also scored, and goaltender Jack Allen made 19 saves for the Canadiens, who trailed 3-1 in the second period. Suzuki and Toffoli each added an assist. Montreal captain Shea Weber didn’t play due to an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg’s Trevor Lewis scored twice while Paul Stastny added a single. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets, who are on a six-game losing skid.

Kings 2, Ducks 1

Lias Andersson and Anze Kopitar scored in the final 5:04 as Los Angeles rallied for a victory at Anaheim.

Kopitar’s game-winner came with 56 seconds remaining for his 997th career point, all with the Kings over 15 seasons. Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick had 33 saves.

Haydn Fleury scored less than six minutes into the game for the Ducks, who got 23 saves from John Gibson.

–Field Level Media