Australian senate committee calls for national blockchain land registry By Cointelegraph

Australian senate committee calls for national blockchain land registry
An Australian senate committee has published a report calling for a blockchain-based national land registry, better clarity over laws relating to smart contracts, and continued efforts to establish international standards for distributed ledger technology.
The Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre’s second interim report offers 23 recommendations spanning blockchain, consumer data and corporate taxation.
