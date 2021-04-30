Young Thug’s Daughter Says She Hates Her Dad on Instagram

Facebook

Young Thug is known for being a doting dad for his daughter Mari Mego. However, something apparently goes wrong in their relationship as of recently as the young girl takes to her Instagram account to share an eyebrow-raising post.

On Thursday, April 29, Mego apparently wrote on Instagram Story, “I HATE MY DAD.” No further explanation or context was provided.

Upon seeing the post, some people assumed that her dad might say, “No,” to something that she wanted. “Lmaoooo kids hate everybody when u tell them no,” one person said.

Some others, meanwhile, thought that it was Thug’s baby mama who posted the message. “It’s the baby mama,” one convinced fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Echoing the sentiment, one other said, “The mama did this,” while another user believed, “her momma wrote that , that girl love her daddy.”

This post also made people re-think before giving their kids access to social media. “That’s why little kids shouldn’t have social media,” one person noted. “She’s only 9 and shouldn’t even be on here,” another comment read.

That aside, Thug is currently celebrating the success of his chart-topping album “Slime Language 2”. Back in December 2020, the rapper surprised his daughter Mego, who goes by the stage name Mego YSL, when she told him that she would appear on the set. “The song is fire. I was just calling to congratulate you that you made Slime Language 2. You’re on the album,” the rapper said to the kid during an Instagram Live, who responded, “Are you playing?”

In addition to MEGO-featured track “Yessirskii”, “Slime Language 2” features collaboration with DaBaby, Jim Jones, NAV, Travis Scott (II), Drake, Lil Baby and Lil Duke among others. “Yessirskii”, meanwhile, joins the list of Mego’s songs including “They Listen a Lot” and “Do What I Can”.