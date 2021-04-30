XRP Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.49603 by 01:18 (05:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $65.18288B, or 3.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.37604 to $1.49604 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 42.46%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.35980B or 5.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9509 to $1.4960 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 54.53% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,148.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.05% on the day.

was trading at $2,760.21 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,010.74172B or 48.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $319.66460B or 15.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.