Which Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Paccar vs. Cummins: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With many auto stocks on fire over the past couple months, Patrick Ryan though it would interesting to compare Paccar (NASDAQ:) and Cummins (NYSE:). PCAR sells trucks, while CMI makes engines. But which is the better buy now? Read more to find out.Paccar (PCAR) and Cummins (CMI) are auto industry stocks with considerable potential. Both of these stocks have steadily increased over the past six months. Check out the charts for PCAR and CMI across the prior year, and you will find both ascended during that time as well.

Now that life is gradually returning to normal, the demand for vehicles and their components will increase. PCAR and CMI both stand to benefit from the return to normalcy as many more people will be hitting the road for travel, vacation, etc.

Will PCAR or CMI fare better than the other in the months ahead? Or will both of these stocks continue to ascend? Below, we attempt to answer these questions.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR