Wall Street set to take a breather; on track for weekly gains

Wall Street’s three main indexes were set to fall at the open on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record level.

A rally in shares of big technology companies following their impressive results has put all three major indexes on track for weekly gains, while setting up the Nasdaq index for a sixth straight month of increase.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also on course for their third straight monthly gains.

“A lot of the earnings is already in, and so the market has entered a fatigue environment and investors are now going to assess the economic picture,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital in New York.

Amazon.com Inc rose 1.8% in premarket trading after posting record profits and signaling that consumers would keep spending in a growing U.S. economy and converts to online shopping are not likely to leave.

Twitter Inc plunged 12.6% as it offered tepid revenue forecast for the second quarter, saying user growth could slow as the boost seen during the coronavirus pandemic fizzles.

Other high-flying stocks, including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Netflix Inc , fell between 1.0% and 1.8%.