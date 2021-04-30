Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Article content

LONDON — Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursday’s record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.

U.S. stock futures were down 0.4% after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

That came against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve’s reassurance on Wednesday that it was not time yet to begin discussing any change in its easy monetary policy.

With just over a half of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, about 87% beat market expectations, according to Refinitiv, the highest level in recent years.

“The Federal Reserve continues to support, Biden has this huge stimulus program as well and the earnings season continues — so far we have seen relatively benign as well as strong earnings,” said Eddie Cheng, head of international multi-asset portfolio management at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of world stocks covering 50 markets dipped 0.25% but remained close to a record peak touched the previous day, up 4.9% on the month.