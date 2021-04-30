Wall Street Opens Lower on Profit-Taking After Strong Week; Dow Down 140 Pts By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Friday, retreating from record highs that were hit earlier in the week as Big Tech lived up to ambitious expectations for the first quarter.

Amazon (NASDAQ:) rounded off a vintage quarter for Silicon Valley on Thursday evening, posting profits that were over three times the level of a year ago, the embodiment of how the pandemic has accelerated long-term trends toward online shopping and remote working. As with Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) earlier in the week, Amazon also profited from rapid growth in its advertising business. Amazon stock rose 0.8% in early trade, defying the broader trend

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 140 points, or 0.4%, at 33,920 points. The was down 0.6%, as was the . 

 

 

 

 

 

 

