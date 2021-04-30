Vitol’s U.S. venture to acquire Hunt Oil’s Midland basin assets

Article content

Energy trader Vitol on Friday said its U.S. upstream company, Vencer Energy LLC, will acquire Hunt Oil Co’s Midland Basin assets for an undisclosed sum.

Dealmaking in the U.S. shale industry has jumped in 2021 as large companies unload assets in response to investor anger over years of weak shareholder returns. Vitol is the world’s biggest independent oil trader, but this is its first upstream asset in the United States and in shale, which transformed the nation into one of the biggest global oil producers.

The Swiss trader is already a major buyer of U.S. oil and set up Vencer last year to take advantage of potentially cheap assets. Shale bankruptcies began to mount after oil prices crashed last year when COVID-19 lockdowns crippled fuel demand.

“We expect U.S. oil to be an important part of global energy balances for years to come, and we believe this is an opportune time for investment into an entry platform in the Americas,” said Ben Marshall, Vitol’s head of Americas, in a statement.

Vitol is buying 44,000 acres (17,800 hectares) across five counties in the Midland Basin in Texas, with current production of about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Bloomberg first reported the deal, saying the assets could fetch more than $1 billion.