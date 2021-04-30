Venezuela releases former Citgo executives to house arrest -source

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuela has released from jail six former executives of U.S.-based refining company Citgo and put them on house arrest, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, more than three years after they were arrested on corruption charges.

The officials were detained in November 2017 after being called into a meeting at the Caracas office of state oil company PDVSA, which owns Citgo.

The detention of the former executives, who include five naturalized U.S. citizens and one permanent resident, has been a major sticking point in tense relations between Caracas and Washington, which has repeatedly called for the men’s release and called their detention unlawful.

The United States labels Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictator, and the former Trump administration imposed crippling sanctions on the OPEC nation’s oil sector to try to force his ouster. The release of the six men comes as Maduro seeks to improve ties with U.S. President Joe Biden’s new administration.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a Reuters question on whether the U.S. government played any role in negotiating the change in the executives’ status.