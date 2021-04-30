Uzbek presidential agency proposes legalizing domestic crypto trading By Cointelegraph

A major governmental agency in Uzbekistan seems to be rethinking its stance on cryptocurrencies.

The National Agency for Project Management under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, or NAFT, issued an official document proposing several amendments to licensing procedures for crypto trading.