UK house prices record biggest monthly jump since 2004 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Construction workers build a new house in Aylesbury
LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices jumped by 2.1% in April after a monthly dip of 0.3% in March, the biggest single-month increase since February 2004, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.
House prices in April were 7.1% higher than a year earlier, up from a 5.7% annual rise in March and above expectations in a Reuters poll for price growth to slow to 5.0%.
