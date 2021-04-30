UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly By Reuters

© Reuters. United Auto Workers (UAW) union Vice-President Terry Dittes addresses delegates during the ‘Special Convention on Collective Bargaining’ in Detroit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Friday it wants tax incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) revised to require U.S. assembly for those vehicles to qualify.
The current $7,500 tax incentive does not require EVs to be made in the United States. “The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies are clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. General Motors Co (NYSE:) announced Thursday it would invest $1 billion in its Mexico operations and begin building EVs there in 2023, drawing anger from the UAW.
