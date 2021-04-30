UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Friday it wants tax incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) revised to require U.S. assembly for those vehicles to qualify.

The current $7,500 tax incentive does not require EVs to be made in the United States. “The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies are clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

General Motors Co announced Thursday it would invest $1 billion in its Mexico operations and begin building EVs there in 2023.

Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said “electric vehicles must be built here in America by the finest workforce in the world – the American worker. Not one American dollar should support our own jobs being shipped off to Mexico.”

The White House did not immediately comment Friday, but President Joe Biden has called for $174 billion to boost U.S. EV production, sales and infrastructure, including $100 billion in new consumer rebates.

On Wednesday, Biden told U.S. lawmakers “there’s no reason why American workers can’t lead the world in the production of electric vehicles and batteries.”