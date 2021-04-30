U.S. Treasury debt auctions expected to remain steady in Q2

Article content

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to keep the sizes of debt auctions unchanged for a second-consecutive quarter when it announces its quarterly refunding next week, analysts said.

The looming reinstatement of the debt ceiling may also be addressed when the Treasury announces its borrowing requirement for the second quarter on Monday, followed on Wednesday with refunding details, including anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds. “Certainly, (auction sizes) don’t need to get bigger. At this point we’re looking at when are they going to get smaller,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “I think (Treasury) will give us the heads up that a change is coming likely in August.”

The sizes of note and bond auctions climbed to record levels in 2020 to fund massive stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury issuance raised a total of $4.28 trillion in net cash last year, according to Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) data. Aided by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this year, the outlook for the economy has brightened.

“The budget deficit forecast is coming down so essentially Treasury’s financing need has come down longer term, and so with that, unless they wanted to pay down bills more or run the cash balance up, neither of which we expect they want to do, they’ll eventually have to bring (auction sizes) down,” said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.