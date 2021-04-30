U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.54% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.54%, while the index declined 0.72%, and the index lost 0.85%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.12% or 4.98 points to trade at 239.69 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) added 1.11% or 0.82 points to end at 74.50 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.87% or 0.50 points to 57.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 3.60% or 3.85 points to trade at 103.05 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.48% or 1.59 points to end at 62.47 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.78% or 4.17 points to 230.19.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Aon PLC (NYSE:) which rose 5.20% to 251.18, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.85% to settle at 709.84 and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.53% to close at 204.33.

The worst performers were Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which was down 15.18% to 55.21 in late trade, ResMed Inc (NYSE:) which lost 9.56% to settle at 188.03 and Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.85% to 25.63 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 39.35% to 6.42, Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 28.44% to settle at 1.400 and Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 23.97% to close at 0.4438.

The worst performers were Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.63% to 58.45 in late trade, Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.95% to settle at 7.85 and Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.33% to 15.2400 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2131 to 908 and 90 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2196 fell and 994 advanced, while 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.20% or 12.42 to 251.18. Shares in Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 39.35% or 1.81 to 6.42.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 5.68% to 18.61.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.02% or 0.30 to $1768.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 2.32% or 1.51 to hit $63.50 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 2.03% or 1.38 to trade at $66.67 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.77% to 1.2025, while USD/JPY rose 0.35% to 109.30.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.72% at 91.248.

