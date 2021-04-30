U.S. says China has fallen short on ‘Phase 1’ intellectual property commitments By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the ‘Phase 1’ U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration’s trade office said in a new report issued on Friday.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s “Special 301” report on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP.
“However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China,” USTR said.
