U.S. extends transit face mask requirements through Sept. 13

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said on Friday it is extending face mask requirements across all U.S. transportation networks through Sept. 13 to address the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements that took effect on Feb. 1 were to set to expire on May 11. They cover workers and travelers at airports, on board commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through Sept. 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the federal mask mandate in nearly all transportation modes in late January, including on ride-share vehicles. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator.

The decision was praised by airlines and airline unions.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major airlines, hailed “the administration’s decision to extend the mandate requiring face coverings onboard commercial aircraft and in airports.”

The group said “this layer of protection plays a critical role in mitigating the risk of transmission … (and) has significantly strengthened our flight crews’ ability to enforce these requirements onboard.”